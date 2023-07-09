Leeds United ready to spend on PL striker, Whites want him in before start of next season

Leeds United are ready to spend £2.2million to sign Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge ahead of the new season, according to reports.

Surridge, 24, joined Nottingham Forest from Stoke City midway through the 2021/22 season. He’d go on to play an important role in Forest’s eventual promotion push, scoring seven in 20 Championship appearances, but he’s since struggled in the top flight.

Last season, Surridge scored just once in 20 top flight outings for the Reds, and now it looks like he could be on the move this summer.

According to The Athletic (reported via @ForestWatch_ on Twitter) Leeds United are ready to splash out £2.2million on Surridge ahead of the 2023/24 season, with the Whites seemingly in the market for striker signings this summer.

Leeds United are prepared to spend around £2.2m to sign Sam Surridge this summer. The club is keen to sign the striker before the start of the next season. #NFFC [@TheAthleticFC] pic.twitter.com/QxCJ64j7fb — Forest Watch (@ForestWatch_) July 8, 2023

Leeds are yet to get any summer signings over the line, but Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that the club are closing in on a deal for young Scottish striker Lewis Pirie who looks set to become the club’s first signing of the Daniel Farke era.

A number of player sales look close, with Brenden Aaronson set to undergo a medical at Union Berlin ahead of a loan-to-buy move.

Surridge to Leeds

Leeds need a makeover this summer. They have a lot of players who don’t look keen on playing in the Championship and so it’s vital that Farke replaces them with players that do, and with players who have experience of playing in the Championship.

And Surridge is just that – he’s proven in the second tier and a season in the Premier League will have only made him a better player, so for Leeds it looks like a shrewd potential move.

And at £2.2million, it would be a fairly cheap deal. But expect other teams to have an interest in Surridge this summer, so if Leeds want the player they’ll have to make their move sooner rather than later.