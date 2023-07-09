League One club take look at striker after Middlesbrough release

Carlisle United are taking a look at Stephen Walker following his departure from Middlesbrough, as per a report by the News & Star.

Carlisle United are casting their eyes over the attacker as they consider their options after their promotion to League One last season.

Walker, who is 22-years-old, was released by Middlesbrough at the end of the last campaign and is weighing up his options now as a free agent.

The News & Star report that he played and scored for the Cumbrians in their pre-season friendly win over Scottish side Annan Athletic and will continue his trial spell.

An option for Carlisle

Walker has the potential to grow and develop in the future and may feel he has a point to prove after Boro’s decision to let him leave the Riverside Stadium for nothing.

Carlisle will be looking to replace the Kristian Dennis’ goals after he left for Tranmere Rovers back in League Two last month and will be considering who to bring in to bolster their attacking department.