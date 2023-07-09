Dyche wants to bring Blackburn Rovers talent to Goodison, but Toffees need to cough up £15m

Everton are keen on signing Blackburn Rovers’ midfielder Adam Wharton this summer, reports Alan Nixon (via brfcs.com).

Wharton, 19, announced himself on the scene for Blackburn Rovers last season, making 18 appearances in the Championship and scoring twice from central midfield.

He’s a player well in very high-regards at Ewood Park and he’s been a long-term target for Newcastle United who are said to have scouted the player in the past – Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in the Englishman.

Now though, it’s claimed that Everton are keen on winning the race to sign Wharton this summer. Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning (via brfcs.com) that the Toffees want to bring Wharton to Goodison Park this summer but that they’ll have to cough up around £15million to make the deal happen.

It’s also claimed that Everton were willing to send striker Ellis Simms to Ewood Park to make a move materialise, but Rovers want cash instead – Simms has since sealed a move to Coventry City.

What next for Wharton

Wharton certainly has options. He’s wanted by a growing number of Premier League teams but the best thing for his development might be to remain at Blackburn Rovers.

A move to Everton or Newcastle would surely seem him playing development level football again, but if he stays at Ewood park then he’ll continue to get first-team exposure in the Championship.

But if money is put on the table then it might be hard for Rovers to turn it down, especially if a club can come in and give them this apparent £15million they want.

The money could go towards new signings ahead of next season but for now, Wharton remains a Blackburn Rovers player.