Derby County interested in move for Coventry City striker

Derby County are interested in Coventry City striker Matt Godden, reports Alan Nixon.

Derby County are keen on landing the Championship attacker as they prepare for another season in League One next term under Paul Warne.

Godden, who is 31-years-old, has been on the books at the Coventry Building Society Arena since 2019 and has been a key player for the Sky Blues over recent years.

According to reporter Nixon on Patreon, he has emerged on the Rams’ radar as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign.

Derby identify target

Godden would be an ideal addition for Derby if they were able to persuade him to drop into the third tier. He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and knows where the back of the net is.

Since joining Coventry, he has scored 41 goals in 115 appearances in all competitions. His contract with Mark Robins’ side expires at the end of next season in June 2024 meaning they risk losing him for free in 12 months unless he signs an extension before then.

Godden started his career at Scunthorpe United and had various loan spells away as a youngster at Gainsborough Trinity, Dartford and Tamworth. He then had permanent stints at Ebbsfleet United, Stevenage and Peterborough United before joining his current club.

Derby have been busy on the transfer front over recent weeks as they aim for promotion back to the Championship. They have brought in Curtis Nelson, Callum Elder, Josh Vickers, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley and Conor Washington as Paul Warne continues to put his own stamp on the squad.

Godden would be another eye-catching arrival but work would need to be done in order for them to persuade Coventry to cash in on him this summer.