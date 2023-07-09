Cheltenham Town hope to snap up free agent after exit from fellow League One club

Cheltenham Town hope to snap up goalkeeper Luke Southwood on a free transfer after his departure from Reading, reports Alan Nixon.

Cheltenham Town are keen to lure the stopper back to the Completely-Suzuki Stadium on a permanent basis after his impressive loan spell last season.

Southwood, who is 25-years-old, has now officially cut ties with Reading after his contract expired at the end of last month and he is now a free agent as he considers his next move in the game.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that the Robins want to land him permanently this summer in preparation for another campaign in League One.

Ideal for Cheltenham

Southwood would be the ideal goalkeeping addition for Cheltenham if they can sort something out with him soon. He already knows the club, all the players, proved his worth last term and he understands how the team operates under current manager Wade Elliott.