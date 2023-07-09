Charlton Athletic poised to win race to sign free agent

Charlton Athletic are poised to win the race to sign free agent defender Fankaty Dabo following his departure from Coventry City, reports Alan Nixon.

Charlton Athletic are set to bring in the right-back as they prepare for Dean Holden’s first full season at the helm.

Dabo, who is 27-years-old, was released by Coventry at the end of the last campaign after missing a penalty for them in the Championship play-off final against Luton Town at Wembley.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon, the Addicks are now ‘close’ to striking a deal to land the defender ahead of other League One rivals.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton getting busy

Signing Dabo would be an impressive addition by Charlton if they are able to get it over the line. He is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 200 appearances in his career to date.

The full-back also knows what it takes to get promoted from the third tier having helped Coventry go up back in 2020 under Mark Robins.

Dabo began his career at Chelsea and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League giants but never made a senior appearance during his time at Stamford Bridge. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Swindon Town, Vitesse and Sparta Rotterdam.

The Sky Blues signed him in 2019 and he went on to play 131 games for them in all competitions, 31 of which came last term, and he was a good servant to the club during his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Dabo will be looking to put his penalty miss behind him as quickly as possible and there will be no better way for him to bounce back than to help Charlton gain promotion back to the second tier.