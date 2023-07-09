Cardiff City and QPR battling to sign impressive Burnley youngster on loan

Cardiff City and QPR are both keen on signing Burnley centre-back Bobby Thomas on loan this summer, says Alan Nixon.

Thomas, 22, spent time with both Everton and Crewe Alexandra as a youngster, before joining Burnley in 2017. He’s made one appearance for the Clarets’ first-team but he’s impressed in recent loan spells with the likes of Bristol Rovers and Barnsley.

Last time round, Thomas joined up with Barnsley for the second half of the season and he went on to play a key role for the Tykes as they reached the League One play-off final, featuring 25 times in the league and recording an impressive three goals and three assists from the middle of defence.

And now, Nixon has revealed o his Patreon account that Championship duo Cardiff City and QPR are both keen on a loan move for Thomas this summer.

Both teams have had rather subdued transfer windows so far, with both looking limited to free and loan transfers this summer as they gear up for tough-looking 2023/24 seasons in the Championship.

1 of 18 Who is this? David Wagner Sabri Lamouchi Liam Rosenior Rob Edwards

Thomas to the Championship

After his impressive time in League One with Barnsley, a loan move to the Championship looks like the next logical step for Thomas’ progression.

And both Cardiff and QPR could be able to offer plenty of game time next season, with both clubs looking fairly light on numbers as we edge towards the start of the next season.

Who might win the race for him remains to be seen and there’s obviously the chance that other teams enter the mix too, which would provide some unwanted competition.

But for either Cardiff or QPR, signing Thomas on loan for the 2023/24 season would be a huge coup.