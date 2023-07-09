Blackburn Rovers offering two-year deal to Sunderland man, says reporter

Blackburn Rovers are offering Danny Batth a two-year deal as they look to poach the centre-back from Sunderland, says Alan Nixon.

Last weekend, Nixon revealed that Batth, 32, was a target for Blackburn Rovers. It was a surprise link at first, but soon after it was revealed that Batth was free to leave Sunderland and that his contract wouldn’t be extended beyond next season.

And now Nixon has now revealed on his Patreon account that Blackburn Rovers are offering Batth a two-year deal as they look to bring in Batth ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have so far brought in Niall Ennis, Arnor Sigurdsson, and Sondre Tronstad as they look to mount another promotion push from the Championship next season.

Sunderland meanwhile have continued on their youth revolution, bringing in names like Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City.

Batth to Blackburn

Batth leaving Sunderland would be a blow for the Black Cats. He was the Supporters’ Player of the Year last season and he brings undeniable experience and quality to a very youthful side.

Sunderland’s newfound focus on youth is impressive but it seems quite drastic. Batth being told he can leave is very surprising given how well he performed last season, but if he’s unwanted at the Stadium of Light then he’ll make a great signing for a team like Blackburn.

And a move to Ewood Park should prove to be very attractive for Batth. Rovers play great football under Tomasson and they’re making waves in the transfer market this summer, so expect them to be in and around the top six again next season.

Batth to Blackburn Rovers is starting to look very likely.