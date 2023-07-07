Update emerges on 25-year-old’s potential Middlesbrough exit

Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola is in talks with Samsunspor ahead of a potential summer move, according to The Northern Echo.

Reports yesterday claimed that the newly promoted Turkish side had registered an interest in the Middlesbrough man, but things look to have escalated rapidly with the left-back now having entered into talks with the Super Lig outfit.

Bola has been in Portugal in a warm weather training camp with the Teessiders this week, but according to a report from The Northern Echo, he has reportedly left Portugal to enter into talks with Samsunspor’s representatives.

Boro had Wolves’ Ryan Giles on loan last season, with Bola providing cover from the bench. But with Giles returning to his parent club and Bola nearing his exit to Turkey, it leaves just Hayden Coulson as the only left-back at their disposal.

A new priority…

Prior to now Middlesbrough looked to be prioritising a new man between the sticks, with the rumour mill churning out plenty of links to goalkeepers across the country and from overseas. However, with the club lacking in left-backs as things stand, this may soon take precedence over anything else.

Coulson could certainly make the step up in Giles and Bola’s absence and make the left-back slot his own. But Boro will need a back-up to the Boro academy man, or Coulson could drop to second choice if a new man comes in who can establish himself as first choice.

Bola has been a good servant to Middlesbrough and was integral to how the squad operated under previous managers Jonathan Woodgate, Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder before Giles’ arrival. He will almost certainly adapt well to playing in the Super Lig should the move materialise, and he can bring athleticism, strong defending, and even assists and goals to the Turkish top flight.