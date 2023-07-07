Stoke City in advanced talks to sign PL midfielder who Alex Neil knows well

Stoke City are in talks to sign Ben Pearson from Bournemouth, reports Mark McAdam.

Pearson, 28, spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City. The midfielder reunited with Alex Neil whom he played under at Preston North End in the past, and he went on to feature 14 times in the Championship for the Potters.

He’s since returned to parent club Bournemouth but reporter McAdam has revealed on Twitter this afternoon that Stoke City are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Pearson from Bournemouth.

Whether it’s a permanent deal or another loan deal isn’t made clear, but it looks like the move would be a permanent one with Pearson well down the pecking order on the south coast.

Pearson is a tried and tested Championship player and perhaps enjoyed the best spell of his career under Neil at Preston.

And he showed glimpses of a top player during his time on loan at Stoke last time round, and with a full pre-season behind him, he could be ready to really hit the ground running in 2023/24.

Pearson to Stoke

Neil has said on more than one occasion that he wants to bring back the bulk of the side that performed better in the second half of last seaosn.

The Potters’ season finished poorly but after January, they showed some really positive signs and Pearson played a part in that upturn in form.

Neil’s midfield options are quite low after the club released names like Nick Powell and Sam Clucas at the end of last season, but Pearson coming in adds depth and quality to the midfield ranks.

If Stoke can get this one over the line, it’ll be a really promising signing.