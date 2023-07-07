Stockport County boss Dave Challinor provides transfer update

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor has said his side are being patient with their recruitment this summer.

Stockport County don’t need to make wholesale changes following the end of last season and will only bring in players who will bolster what they already have in their squad.

The Hatters finished 4th in the League Two table last term and were beaten in the play-off final by Carlisle United at Wembley on penalties as they look to aim for another promotion push in the next campaign.

Challinor has provided this transfer update to the official club YouTube channel: “We’ve been pretty quiet with what we’ve done up to now. I’m not saying things are going to change drastically but we are very clear in terms of what our targets are, the profile (of player) we need to bring in.

“We’ve had to be patient but hopefully that patience will pay off.”

He added: “Continuity will always be the key, especially if you are successful. If you can be successful with one group of players and not have to make wholesale changes then that is always going to be beneficial.

“You have more players in the building who are accustomed to how you work, that is easier to pass on to other players.”

Stockport not rushing into any deals

Stockport have so far signed left-back Ibou Touray from Salford City and versatile attacker Billy Chadwick from Hull City as they prepare for next season, with more arrivals expected to be on the way.

They have also let Ben Barclay, Phil Bardsley, Chris Hussey, Jacob Davenport and Ryan Johnson head out the exit door as well.

The Hatters have a vacancy to fill in their goalkeeping department to compete with Ben Hinchcliffe for the number one spot after Vit Jaros’ return to Liverpool after his loan expired.

They could do with a left-sided defender to fill the void left by Hussey’s exit. He has since been snapped up by fellow fourth tier outfit Walsall on a free transfer.

Stockport also have a decision to make in terms of whether to bring in attacking reinforcements with Kyle Wootton and Jack Stretton currently out with injuries.

Challinor penned a new deal earlier this week and put pen-to-paper on an extension until 2026 at Edgeley Park. He joined back in 2021 from Hartlepool United, having also previously managed Colwyn Bay and AFC Fylde in the past.