Southampton make contact with Manchester United as Saints eye up ambitious loan deal

Diallo, 20, is a man in demand following his impressive last season at Sunderland. The Ivorian scored 14 goals and assisted three more in 39 Championship appearances during a season-long loan spell at the Stadium of Light, with several teams linked with him this summer.

And Football Insider have added Southampton to the list of sides interested in signing Diallo. Their report writes that the Saints ‘have made contact’ with United regarding a potential loan deal and that new Southampton boss Russell Martin is a ‘huge admirer’ of Diallo.

Fabrizio Romano has previously revealed that Diallo would prefer a return to Sunderland should he be sent out on loan again this summer.

Southampton announced their first signing of the summer this week, bringing in Derrick Abu on a free transfer following the youngster’s release from Chelsea.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Ambitious Saints

Diallo would be a huge signing for Southampton. He really shone in the Championship last time round and playing in a technical and possession-based Martin side could bring the best out of Diallo once again.

But what United’s plans for the player are remains to be seen. He could yet have a role to play at United next time round but if he is sent out on loan, a top flight move or a return to Sunderland looks like his most likely outcome.

Southampton’s link to Diallo though is a sign of their ambition this summer. They’ve had a slow start to the summer but it looks like they’re not planning to stay in the second tier for too long.