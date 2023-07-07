Southampton join Nottingham Forest in race to sign Manchester City prospect, report reveals

Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges is on the radar of Southampton, according to The Athletic (via Inside Futbol).

Southampton are preparing for life in the Championship after 11 consecutive seasons in the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, their top players are attracting interest from elsewhere and so departures will need to be replaced by utilising the transfer market to full effect.

One player they have identified as a potential target is Manchester City winger Borges, according to The Athletic (via Inside Futbol). The 19-year-old made 24 appearances for the Cityzens academy last season, scoring an astounding 21 goals and registering a further 11 assists. Therefore it comes as no surprise to see him linked with a move to a club as prestigious as Southampton.

Borges can play on both the left and the right wing and fits the bill of what Southampton are looking for, young and hungry talent who can come into the first team fold and be a fixture for years to come, but also players with high sell-on values too.

A strong prospect…

Judging by his numbers in the Premier League 2 for Manchester City’s development squad, the winger is deserving of a shot at senior football and looks to be a strong prospect with high potential. Southampton will be hoping he can fulfil some or even all of that potential at St Mary’s if the deal materialises.

As a player who can play on both wings, this will certainly stand him in good stead for making his mark for Russell Martin’s side. His versatility may help to fast-track him into the first-team, or at least the player will hope so.

However, as the report states, Southampton are not the only ones chasing the youngster’s signature, with Nottingham Forest also linked. Depending on what both clubs can offer and promise Borges will likely determine his destination.