Sheffield Wednesday and Watford among sides interested in loan deal for versatile PL youngster

Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers is on the radar of Championship duo Sheffield Wednesday and Watford, according to The Athletic (via This Is Anfield).

Sheffield Wednesday and Watford will be hoping to push for a top six finish this season after contrasting fortunes last time out. The Owls achieved promotion in dramatic fashion in the play-off final, whilst Watford finished down in 11th when they were expected to challenge the top two.

Both teams will be looking to bolster their ranks and utilise the transfer market to help their chances of promotion, and have both identified Liverpool youngster Chambers as a potential transfer target according to The Athletic (via This Is Anfield).

The 19-year-old spent the latter half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock, playing 16 times in all competitions and helping Derek McInnes’ side to a 10th placed finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Having impressed in Scotland it seems a natural step up for Liverpool to loan out the youngster to a side in the EFL, with the Championship duo of Sheffield Wednesday and Watford both willing to take a gamble.

A versatile prospect…

Chambers is primarily a left-back but has been utilised at centre-back, left-midfield and even in defensive midfield and as a number 10 on one occasion. His versatility will certainly stand him in good stead when it comes to making the step up to the Championship.

By playing a number of positions, the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Watford can utilise Chambers should any injuries crop up initially as he works his way into the team, and so his playing time is likely to be more than if he was limited to playing just one position.

He is a player with a very high ceiling and a lot of potential to fulfil. Should he make the move to either Hillsborough or Vicarage Road, the respective sides will be hoping he can fulfil some of that potential whilst there on loan.