Rotherham United remain in contract deal talks with midfielder

Rotherham United midfielder Ollie Rathbone has said that he remains in talks with the club over a new contract.

Rotherham United continue their negotiations with the Blackburn-born man over extending his stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rathbone, who is 26-years-old, at the end of next season, with the Millers holding a 12-month option on top of that too.

He has told the Rotherham Advertiser: “Yes, I’d say I’d like to stay. Hopefully we can get something sorted soon.

“Talks have remained in the early stages because of the focus on staying up followed by the summer break. Maybe that’s why it’s taking longer than people thought it would.

“I don’t feel under pressure in terms of running down my contract. I don’t think that will be the case. The manager knows I’m very happy here and very happy working with him and the players.”

Rotherham in contract talks

Sorting out a new contract for Rathbone would be a shrewd bit of business by Rotherham if they can strike a deal with him. He has been an important player for the Yorkshire outfit since joining them back in 2021.

He played a key role in the Millers’ promotion from League One in his first year at the club under ex-boss Paul Warne and adapted well to the step up to the Championship last term. Rathbone has made 93 appearances in all competitions for the club to date and has scored seven goals.

Prior to his transfer, he spent time on the books at Manchester United as a youngster before joining Rochdale in 2016. He then went on to play 183 matches for the Dale altogether and found the net on 15 occasions.

Rotherham have so far signed defender Grant Hall on a permanent basis following his departure from fellow second tier side Middlesbrough and goalkeeper Dillon Phillips after his exit from Cardiff City to bolster their squad.