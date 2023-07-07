Romeo Lavia to Liverpool hitting hurdles as Man City sell-on fee pushes Southampton’s valuation higher

Lavia has been at the centre of transfer speculation this summer, with a number of Premier League teams linked with a summer swoop for the ex-Manchester City man.

But the price tag seems to be an obstacle that teams need to overcome this summer. Southampton continue to value him at £50million but Football Insider say that Liverpool are only willing to pay £40million for the Belgian.

But the same report adds that Liverpool ‘continue to negotiate a possible deal’ and that Lavia is ‘fully expected’ to leave St Mary’s this summer.

Manchester City are entitled to 20% of the fee that Southampton receive for Lavia and Football Insider say that the Saints are ‘keen to maximise’ Lavia’s sale price this summer.

New Southampton boss Russell Martin is expecting player sales this summer, with the Saints’ season opener v Sheffield Wednesday just a few weeks away now.

Lavia to Liverpool

Liverpool continue to be linked alongside Lavia, but the Reds continue to be far from the Saints’ valuation of the Belgian.

He’s certainly a good player but this City sell-on fee looks to be causing them some issues, with £50million for Lavia perhaps a bit steep given his relative lack of experience in the Premier League.

Expect this saga to drag on towards the end of the summer transfer window on September 1st and expect Southampton to remain firm on their valuation for the time being.

But if the Saints decide they want to cash in now, then they might be forced to drop down to the £40million mark.