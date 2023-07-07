Released Stoke City man turns down Coventry and West Brom approaches, he’s set for shock move

Powell, 29, was let go by Stoke City at the end of last season and another injury-hit campaign. The former Manchester United man has undeniable talent but injury has often kept him from really fulfilling his potential, and now he looks set for a shock move.

Football League World claim that Powell is set to sign for Stoke City, after it was previously revealed that the midfielder was training with the Hatters.

And FLW’s report adds that Powell has ‘turned down offers’ from Championship duo Coventry City, West Brom, and also offers from the MLS to sign for Stockport, who lost the League Two play-off final last season.

A surprise move?

Powell dropping all the way down to League Two is a bit surprising – he has Championship quality but he’s not got the injury record to sustain a season in the second tier.

That doesn’t look like it had put the likes of Coventry and West Brom off, but whether they really did take an interest in Powell remains to be seen.

Credit to Powell though who looks like he has a point to prove. He’ll bring undeniable talent to the fourth tier and to Stockport County who are pulling off a really good signing here.

If Powell can stay fit then he’ll grealy bolster Stockport’s promotion push next season, and it’ll be great for him personally to get an injury-free season under his belt.

He’s still only 29 and he could have a lot more to offer in the Football League.