QPR leading race to sign free agent midfielder as Brighton man emerges as loan option

QPR are leading the race to sign free agent midfielder Lewis Wing, with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard also an option for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, according to Darren Witcoop.

QPR’s summer transfer plans seem to be getting well underway now. The club has signed Paul Smyth and Ziyad Larkeche on free transfers and there looks set to be some more on the way soon.

Journalist Witcoop has revealed on Twitter this morning that QPR are the front-runners to sign Wing, 28, who starred for Ainsworth’s Wycombe last season, and that Brighton midfielder Leonard, 21, is also an option on loan.

Leonard spent last seaosn on loan at Northampton Town, featuring in all but one of their 46 League Two fixtures as the Cobblers earned automatic promotion.

QPR now front-runners to sign ex-Wycombe midfielder Lewis Wing on a free after initial interest from Preston.

Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard, who impressed on loan at Northampton last season, is also under consideration at Loftus Road. #QPR #pnefc #NTFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 7, 2023

QPR are currently in Austria as they step up their pre-season preparations. Goalkeeper Seny Dieng has not travelled though as the 28-year-old is thought to be closing in on a permanent switch to Middlesbrough.

New faces

Going into the summer, many QPR fans might have held very little hope for their side ahead of next season.

But if Ainsworth can bring in Wing on a permanent deal and sign Leonard on loan, then it will really give the fans and the team a boost ahead of a tough 2023/24 campaign.

Wing is a player that Ainsworth knows well and who Ainsworth can get the best out of, whilst Leonard is an energetic and versatile midfielder who looks ready to make the step up to the Championship.

QPR will need to act fast to get these deals over the line, but it’s an exciting link for sure.