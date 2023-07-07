‘Offers are on the table’: Leicester City man wanted by 5 PL clubs but Saudi Arabia move could be in the offing

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg says that Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has offers from Saudi Arabia, with five ‘top clubs from the Premier League’ also keen.

Iheanacho looks like he could follow James Maddison out of the Leicester City exit door this summer. The former Manchester City man has recently been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest but now it seems like the 26-year-old could seal a move to Saudi Arabia.

Sky Sports’ Plettenberg has revealed on Twitter that the Nigerian has offers from Saudi Arabia and that ‘five top clubs’ in the Premier League are also keen on the striker and have enquired about him.

Plettenberg tweeted:

❗️NEWS Kelechi #Iheanacho: Been told he’s on the list of many clubs from Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦! Big offers are on the table. ➡️ The 26 y/o striker from @LCFC has not yet taken a decision. Five top clubs from the Premier League are also interested and inquired about him. Open race… pic.twitter.com/4b8I4SBeGX — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 7, 2023

The Foxes signed Iheanacho from Manchester City in 2017. In six years at the club he’s made 206 total appearances for the club, scoring 55 goals in the process with 19 total goals in the 2020/21 season being his best return for the club.

Iheanacho on the move

Iheanacho has been a good servant for Leicester City. His goal record speaks for itself and it’s no surprise to see the striker attracting widespread interest this summer.

And it’s also no surprise to see Saudi Arabian teams showing an interest, with a move to the league perhaps an exiting and lucrative opportunity for Iheanacho.

At 26 years old though, the striker is arguably yet to reach his prime and so he could fancy sticking around in the Premier League in order to fulfil his potential.

It’ll be interesting to see which teams join Forest in showing an interest in Iheanacho, with the chances of him staying with Leicester in the Champisonhip next season looking slim.

And Iheanacho doesn’t look the only name closing in on a summer move away from Leicester City, with Harvey Barnes being strongly linked with Newcastle United.