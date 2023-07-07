Middlesbrough man previously linked to PL agrees loan switch to League One club

Middlesbrough look to be edging closer to a potential two new signings between the sticks with free agent Tom Glover and QPR’s Seny Dieng reportedly agreeing deals with the Teessiders this week.

This means the current crop of goalkeepers Liam Roberts and Brynn would have added competition in order to break into the first-team fold and become the club’s number one. With this in mind, Boro look to have made the decision to loan out Brynn for the third season in a row.

The 22-year-old spent last season at Swindon Town, and seriously impressed during his time in League Two, so much so that he was linked with a move to the Premier League earlier this year. However, according to Football Insider, Brynn has agreed a loan switch to League One with Leyton Orient.

A good move…

Middlesbrough are synonymous with promoting youth from their academy. You only have to look at their current crop with Dael Fry, Hayden Hackney, Isaiah Jones and Josh Coburn being regular fixtures in the first-team. Therefore, Brynn will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Having impressed in League Two, the natural step up is a loan move to League One. Should he impress in the third tier, the next move could be to the Championship or even to make the number one slot his own at the Riverside.

With a potential two new incomings in the form of Glover and Dieng, this would push Brynn further down the pecking order. Therefore a loan departure looks to be the best option and Leyton Orient will no doubt be a good move for the young goalkeeper.