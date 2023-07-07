Manchester United man linked and more: Birmingham City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Birmingham City have enjoyed a really positive summer transfer window so far, with Blues being one of the most active teams.

John Eustace’s Birmingham City have made some really decent signings so far, with their most recent signing – the permanent capture of Ethan Laird – being particularly impressive.

And the Birmingham City transfer rumours continue to crop up, with one in the past week linking Blues with a cut-price move for Bristol City right-back Kane Wilson.

The former Forest Green Rovers man was a target for Blues before he joined Bristol City last summer, and now Birmingham Live say that Eustace’s side are looking into a £250,000 move for the Englishman.

Another reported target is Manchester United youngster Will Fish. The popular Manchester United fan account ‘Manchester United Muppetiers’ says that the centre-back is wanted on loan at St Andrew’s this summer.

And reports continue to link Wolves’ Dion Sanderson with a return. The latest on this front is that Sanderson is indeed keen on a return to St Andrew’s this summer, but Wolves are reportedly commanding a £2.25million fee for the 23-year-old.

Elsewhere, a couple of potential attacking signigns are being linked – Wereder Bremen’s Oliver Burke and Go Ahead Eagles striker Isac Lidberg.

Reports in Germany say that Blues are exploring a permanent move for former West Brom and Sheffield United man Burke, whilst Birmingham City have been linked alongside Blackburn Rovers and Plymouth Argyle in the race to sign 24-year-old striker Lidberg.

And lastly, in terms of outgoing, Tahith Chong continues to be linked with Luton Town. The Hatters are reportedly in talks to sign the Dutchman but Birmingham Live says that Blues are under no pressure to sell the attacker.