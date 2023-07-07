Leeds United agree deal to sign youngster who could become first signing of Farke era

Leeds United have agreed a £200,000 deal to sign Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, says Fabrizio Romano.

Pirie, 16, was reportedly closing in on a move to Leeds United last week. The young striker has been impressing in the Scottish leagues and now he looks set for a move south of the border, with Romano revealing that Leeds have now agreed a £200,000 deal to sign the Scot.

Romano tweeted earlier this morning:

Understand Leeds United have agreed a deal worth £200k with Aberdeen to sign Scottish rising star Lewis Pirie, born in 2007. ⚪️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #LUFC Pirie scored 51 goals for club & country last season and will join Leeds on a contract to 2026. pic.twitter.com/jLE2fCU25p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

Daniel Farke is now the man in charge at Elland Road and Pirie looks set to become the first signing of the German’s tenure at Leeds United – Farke has signed a four-year deal with the club.

More to come

Pirie looks like a very good signing. As Romano reveals in his tweet, the Scot has been in prolific form in the youth leagues in Scotland and £200,000 is a lot for a youngster, so he must be a very exciting talent.

And this type of signing is one that Leeds perhaps haven’t made enough of in recent seasons. The club has focussed on bringing in quality and already-proven players, which is obviously welcome, but clubs still need to have an eye on the future.

Pirie certainly looks like a player for the future and Farke could even fast-track him into the first-team if he thinks he can make an impact in the Championship.

Leeds though still need a strong summer window if they’re to compete for the title next season. It looks like thy need to offload some names first and so expect to see some names leave before some names arrive.

A busy month lies ahead for the Whites and Farke.