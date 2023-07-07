Defender has undergone medical ahead of Hull City switch, report reveals

Hull City are closing in on the loan signing of Ruben Vinagre from Sporting Lisbon and the player has undergone his medical, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City are signing the left-back as a replacement for Callum Elder after the Australian’s release at the end of last season.

Vinagre, who is 24-years-old, spent last term in the Premier League with Everton and is now seemingly heading back to England for another spell.

HullLive suggest the deal could be completed ‘over the weekend’ with the Tigers currently on pre-season duties in Istanbul.

New face incoming at Hull

Vinagre could prove to be a useful addition for Hull if they can get the move over the line. He is a decent age so has the potential to grow and develop down the line and he also has experience of gaining promotion from the Championship from during his time at Wolves.

The defender made the switch to Molinuex back in 2017 on loan from AS Monaco and his transfer was later made permanent by the Midlands outfit. He helped them win the second tier title under Nuno Espirito Santo in his first year.

Vinagre went on to make 69 appearances in all competitions during his time at Molinuex and chipped in with three goals. He also had loan spells away at Olympiacos, Famalicão and Sporting Lisbon before the latter snapped him up 12 months ago.

Hull have so far signed striker Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City as they prepare for Liam Rosenior’s first full campaign at the helm. They don’t need wholesale changes over the next couple of months and just need quality over quantity as they look to be a force to be reckoned with next term.