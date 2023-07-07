Charlton Athletic man closing in on exit to League One club

Charlton Athletic defender Sam Lavelle is poised to join Carlisle United, as per London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are letting the centre-back leave for the League One new boys.

Lavelle, who is 26-years-old, is out of contract at the end of next season and spent time away on loan at Burton Albion in the last campaign.

As reported by London News Online, he is now heading to Brunton Park for a new challenge.

Charlton sanction exit

Charlton signed Lavelle back in 2021 but his move to The Valley hasn’t quite worked out for him. He made 19 appearances in his first year and chipped in with a couple of goals.

The Blackpool-born man then played 22 times last term in all competitions but was allowed to leave in January when the Brewers came calling. However, his time with Dino Maamria’s side was cut short through injury and he only ended up playing twice.

Letting the former Scotland youth international leave this summer clears up space and funds in the squad as Dean Holden prepares for his first full season in charge. The Addicks will be hoping they can claw themselves out of the third tier and get back into the Championship.

Carlisle, on the other hand, will just be hoping to stay up first and foremost following their recent promotion from League Two after they beat Stockport County in the play-off final on penalties at Wembley. Lavelle could prove to be a shrewd addition for the Cumbrian outfit and has plenty of experience of playing at this level now.

He has also had spells at Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Morecambe in the past and appears to be heading back up to the North West now.