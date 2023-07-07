Barnsley not pursuing move for League One centre-back after Mads Andersen exit

Barnsley are not pursuing a move for Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are preparing for another season in League One and have appointed Neill Collins as their new manager following Michael Duff’s departure to Swansea City.

The Tykes were beaten in the play-off final last term by Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley and will be aiming to mount another promotion push in the next campaign.

They have been linked with Ekpiteta as they eye potential new arrivals to bolster their squad but the Barnsley Chronicle say the rumours are ‘wide of the mark’.

Not on Barnsley’s radar

Barnsley will have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements this summer. They have a big void to fill at the back after they sold key centre-back Mads Andersen to Premier League new boys Luton Town recently.

Ekpiteta, who is 27-years-old, was part of the Blackpool team relegated from the Championship last term. He still has another year left on his deal at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders signed him back in 2020 and he has since made 103 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with nine goals from defence. He played a key role in their promotion from the third tier back in 2021 under Neil Critchley and the Tangerines will no doubt be looking to compete with Barnsley at the top next term.

Prior to his move to the North West, Ekpiteta had various spells down south at Chelmsford City, East Thurrock, Concord Rangers and Leyton Orient.

A switch to Barnsley is seemingly off the cards for him now though and the Tykes have already brought in ex-Sheffield United man Kacper Lopata in his position already this summer as well.