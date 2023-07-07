Blackpool, Barnsley and Blackpool among teams interested in loan deal for Liverpool man

Luke Phelps
7 July 2023
2 minute read
No comments
League One trio Barnsley, Blackpool, and Northampton Town are keen on a loan deal for Liverpool striker Layton Stewart, says Pete O’Rourke.

Stewart, 20, is a product of the Liverpool academy, The striker made his first-team debut v Derby County in the Carabao Cup last season and now looks set for his first proper taste of senior football with a loan move.

Football Insider’s O’Rourke has revealed on Twitter that League One trio Barnsley, Blackpool, and Northampton Town are all interested in a loan deal for the Englishman.

O’Rourke tweeted:

Barnsley missed out on promotion to the Championship last time round and have since appointed a new boss in Neill Collins, whilst Blackpool were relegated from the second tier and have reinstated Neil Critchley as manager.

Northampton Town meanwhile finished 3rd in League Two, earning automatic promotion to the third tier.

A good move?

Stewart is obviously quite unknown, but he’s been impressing for Liverpool’s youth sides in recent seasons.

Last time round in the PL2 Division 1, Stewart scored 11 goals in 17 outings, and he signed a long-term contract in 2021 proving Liverpool’s faith in the player.

And now he looks set for a chance to show what he can really do. League One might be a good level for a player like Stewart to go and test himself and all three of the linked teams could be attractive destinations.

Blackpool and Barnsley might be more favourable as they’ll be promotion contenders next season, but game time might be more readily available at Northampton.

Stewart is definitely one to keep an eye on this summer with an exciting move on the cards for the Liverpool man.

