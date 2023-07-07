Aberdeen interested in out of contract Burton Albion ace, reporter claims

Aberdeen are interested in out of contract Burton Albion defender Tom Hamer, reports Alan Nixon.

Burton Albion have offered an extension to the full-back, as detailed on their retained list, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension with the League One side with his deal now expired.

Hamer, who is 23-years-old, has spent the past two-and-a-half years with the Brewers and is now weighing up his next move in the game.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon, he is wanted by Aberdeen and some unnamed English teams as the player faces a big decision on where to go next.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Blow for Burton

Hamer has been a key player for Burton since joining them in 2021 and there was an air of inevitability that he would move on from them this summer amid interest from elsewhere.

He has made 101 appearances in all competitions for the Brewers over the past couple of campaigns and chipped in with seven goals.

Prior to his transfer to the Pirelli Stadium, he rose up through the academy ranks at Oldham Athletic. He was a regular for the Latics at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team back in 2018.

Hamer went on to play 105 games for the Boundary Park club and found the net on six occasions before landing himself a switch to League One when Burton came calling.

Aberdeen are in Europe next term which they hope will help them attract players like Hamer over the next couple of months. The Dons finished 3rd in the table behind Celtic and Rangers last season and will be hoping for more of the same next time around under former Football League midfielder Barry Robson.