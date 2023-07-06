Two Euro clubs interested in Middlesbrough star including Champions League outfit

Middlesbrough attacker Chuba Akpom is a wanted man, with RC Lens and Lille the latest to be linked, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick transformed Akpom’s fortunes in the latter half of the season, dropping him into a deeper number 10 role where he excelled, scoring a league-high 28 goals across the campaign.

With Boro missing out on promotion last term, unsurprisingly there is interest from elsewhere. The 27-year-old has been linked with moves to the Premier League, but the latest sides interested are from Ligue 1 in France, according to Tavolieri.

RC Lens and Lille have both identified Akpom as a replacement for their own outgoing strikers, with Lois Openda expected to depart the former and Jonathan David expected to leave the latter after both having fruitful seasons.

The Teessiders reportedly value the player at £15million and so could consider a bid should it match or exceed their asking price.

Keep or sell?

Middlesbrough have been desperate for a 20-goal striker for decades, with the last player to hit 20 goals in a season being Bernie Slaven 33 years ago. Therefore, it seems imperative that they keep hold of Akpom as best they can this summer.

Of course £15million would go a long way in helping Boro to bolster their squad in many areas of the pitch, and in turn it would likely help their chances of going one better than last season and achieving promotion to the Premier League.

If either RC Lens or Lille can get significant money for the sales of their players, Boro could play hardball and up their transfer valuation of Akpom in the hopes of getting a better deal. But despite this, it seems it would be more beneficial if Akpom were to stay and propel them up the table and possibly into the top two.