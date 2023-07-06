Tranmere Rovers man closing in on exit as club agree deal to sign him

Tranmere Rovers are on the verge of losing the full-back ahead of the new League Two season.

Bristow, who is 21-years-old, made the switch to Prenton Park last year following his departure from Reading at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Football Insider now claim he is ‘set’ to leave for MLS side Minnesota and they have ‘agreed’ a deal in ‘principle’ to land him this summer.

Blow for Tranmere

Losing Bristow would be a real blow for Tranmere as they prepare for another year in the fourth tier. At the age of 21, he has a bright future ahead of him in the game and is a very useful asset to have.

However, it would be hard to stand in the way if he wants the move to America at this stage of his career. Minnesota have delved into the market recently to sign striker Teemu Pukki after his exit from Norwich City and are managed by Englishman Adrian Heath.

Bristow started his career at Reading and rose up through the academy ranks of the Berkshire outfit. He was a regular for the Royals at various youth levels before he was handed his first professional contract back in 2019.

The left-back then made his debut in September 2020 in a Carabao Cup win over Colchester United and went on to make 11 first-team appearances in all competitions before he was released.

Tranmere took a chance on Bristow 12 months ago and he made 40 appearances in all competitions last term, 35 of which came in the league, and he chipped in with a single goal.

He still has another year left on his deal but it appears a switch across the Atlantic Ocean is on the horizon for him now, which would leave a vacancy for the Whites to fill.