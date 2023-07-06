Southampton January signing generating interest from former club, report claims

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is being monitored by his former club Genk, according to reports in Belgium.

Southampton only signed Onuachu in January for a reported £18.6 fee, but he was limited to 11 appearances, making just four starts during that time. He failed to find the net or register an assist after making his debut at the start of February.

Before coming to St Mary’s, the 18-capped Nigerian international scored an impressive 16 goals in 19 games for Genk that season, and so it comes as no surprise to see the Belgian giants linked with a move for their former player.

According to Belgium news outlet Nieuwsblad, Genk are monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation at the newly relegated Saints, yet the report states that Russell Martin’s side are undecided on the player’s future as things stand.

Previous reports claim that Union Berlin, Galatasaray and Al-Taawoon are also interested in the forward, and so it may be unlikely Onuachu will be a Southampton player at the end of the window, unless the Championship side see him as a part of their plans.

Let him leave…

Southampton should cut their losses with Onuachu. Although they paid a huge fee to get him to St Mary’s, he has not delivered. 11 games and zero goals is a woeful record and so unless Martin wants to give him a chance, they should let him leave if a reasonable bid comes in.

Of course they won’t want to lose out too much on the player, and so will demand some sort of fee in order to recoup some of what they paid to Genk only six months ago. But Southampton are likely to go in a different direction next season.

They still have the likes of Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Sekou Mara on their books, whilst they could look to the transfer market for a new number nine if they see fit. The options already at their disposal look to be more promising that what Onuachu can offer or has offered previously at this time.