Report reveals Watford target’s £2m release clause, but Hornets face hurdles

Watford target Callum Styles has a £2million release clause at Barnsley, reports The Athletic.

Styles is a target for both Millwall and Watford this summer. It comes after the Hungarian international spent time on loan at Millwall last season, where he featured 22 times in the league, scoring one and assisting once as the Lions missed out on a spot in the top six.

Earlier in the summer it was reported that Watford were in talks to sign Styles, 23, from Barnsley this summer, with the fact that Styles has a release clause in his Tykes contract having been widely reported.

Now though, The Athletic have revealed (via FLW) that Styles’ release clause stands at £2million. The same report adds that Watford and Millwall remain keen on a deal for the wing-back and that Barnsley are also hopeful that he stays at the club beyond this summer.

Watford have so far signed Rhys Healey on a free transfer and Tom Ince from Reading, with Valerien Ismael now the man in charge at Vicarage Road after another turbulent campaign last time round.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Styles to Watford

Joao Pedro’s early summer move to Brighton suggests that the Hornets have a bit of spending money this summer, and should they sell Ismaila Sarr then they’ll have even more.

But how much money the board will give to Ismael remains to be seen. He certainly could do with a bit of spending money after seeing how much Watford struggled last season, especially towards the end of the campaign, and Styles would add undoubted Championship pedigree to the side.

Millwall will remain an attractive option for the player, or he might yet fancy a return to Barnsley, but this £2million release clause is now a sticking point – Watford know what they have to do if they want to sign Styles this summer.