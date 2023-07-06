QPR could re-sign veteran after R’s release, report reveals

QPR could re-sign Leon Balogun after the centre-back’s release at the end of last season, says West London Sport.

Balogun, 35, was one of a number of QPR players released at the end of last season. The former Rangers man signed on a free transfer soon after the start of last season and went on to feature 16 times in the Championship, scoring once.

Injury hampered his campaign, but Balogun showed glimpses of a very good defender when fit, and now it looks like R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth could keep him around for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

West London Sport say that Balogun has traveled with QPR to Austria for their pre-season preparations, with the centre-back having been training with the club since his release.

The same report from West London Sport however says that goalkeeper Seny Dieng has not travelled with the club, with the 28-year-old reportedly nearing a £2million move to Middlesbrough.

A good move?

When fit last season, Balogun was a breath of fresh air. He split opinion following the incident away at Wigan Athletic back in April but on the whole, R’s fans would probably be welcoming of him signing a new deal.

And it would give Ainsworth another experienced and useful option in the middle of defence, which would be even more helpful following the sale of Rob Dickie to Bristol City.

Much more is needed though for QPR to be competitive in the league next year, but it looks like the R’s summer transfer plans are steadily getting underway with several names now being linked with the club.

QPR’s 2023/24 campaign starts with a trip to Watford on August 5th.