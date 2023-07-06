QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth speaks out as Seny Dieng closes in on £2m move to Middlesbrough

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng is reportedly closing in on a move to Middlesbrough.

Earlier today, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed that QPR and Senegal goalkeeper Dieng, 28, was closing in on a £2million move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

And it’s since been revealed that the shot-stopper has remained in England whilst QPR jet out to Austria as part of their pre-season preparations, with R’s boss Gareth Ainsworth having this to say on the matter:

“At this moment in time Seny’s future needs to be resolved and we feel it is in the best interests of all parties for him to stay in the country until that is concluded.”

Dieng has been with QPR since 2016. He’s made 166 total appearances in that time and has kept 29 clean sheets, with the Swiss-born goalkeeper having previously played for the likes of Red Star Zurich and Grasshoppers before testing himself in the English non-league.

Middlesbrough are also said to be closing in on the signing of free agent goalkeeper Tom Glover following his release form Melbourne City.

What next for Dieng?

It definitely seems like Dieng is close to joining Middlesbrough, and for him, it looks like an exciting move.

For QPR, Dieng’s summer exit looked somewhat inevitable, but the club will be glad to be getting a deal done sooner rather than later and to be getting a decent enough fee for the player.

It’s perhaps not as much as they could’ve got in previous windows, but it’s money nonetheless and that’s something QPR seemingly, desperately, need.

Ainsworth now has a task on his hands to find a new shot-stopper ahead of next season with Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh his current options after Murphy Mahoney joined Swindon Town on loan.