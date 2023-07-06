Phil Hay: 26-year-old Leeds United man nearing loan move to German outfit

Leeds United defender Robin Koch is undergoing a medical with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of a proposed loan move, according to journalist Phil Hay.

Leeds United signed Koch from SC Freiburg in 2020 after achieving promotion to the Premier League. But with relegation back down to the Championship, Koch looks set to return to his home country.

There were rumours linking the German with a move to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, although this hasn’t come to fruition. According to Phil Hay, the 26-year-old is edging closer to an Elland Road exit, but he won’t be staying in the Premier League, with Koch having a medical with Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of a loan move.

The centre-back will become a free agent next summer, and there is the potential Frankfurt could snap him up should they see fit. It seems likely all will depend on what division Leeds United are playing in next season, and whether they could afford to match his wage demands if they remain in the Championship.

A good move…

With Koch moving from the second tier of English football to the top tier in Germany with a club playing in the Europa Conference League, this presents a far better opportunity and so looks to be a good move for the eight-time German international.

Leeds United have plenty of options at centre-back to get by next season, with club captain Liam Cooper, Maximilian Wober, Pascal Struijk, Charlie Cresswell and Leo Hjelde at their disposal. Although Koch’s experience would have gone a long way in order to help their chances of promotion, they do still have enough to challenge the top six next time out.

With a new manager now in charge in Daniel Farke, there is more stability than before. They are likely to dip into the transfer market with Farke using his connections to get players over the line. A new centre-back may be on their agenda following Koch’s departure.