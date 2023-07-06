Newcastle United in contact with Championship club over deal for West Ham target

Newcastle United missed out on James Maddison who’s signed for Tottenham Hotspur. But the Magpies seem determined to win the race for Barnes, 25, with Romano having provided the latest on that front.

As per Caught Offside, Romano has revealed in his latest transfer column that Eddie Howe’s side have been in contact with Leicester City regarding a deal for Barnes, but a deal is ‘not as advanced as other reports seem to have suggested’.

Recent reports have revealed that Newcastle are leading the race to sign Barnes this summer, despite strong interest from West Ham who are said to have identified the Foxes attacker as a top summer target.

Barnes scored 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances last season, with the Foxes academy graduate having racked up 146 Premier League outings for the club, with 35 goals and 25 assists in that time.

Barnes to Newcastle

It’s a move that makes sense for all involved. Leicester will want to offload their star players and bring in some money with Barnes unlikely to want to stick around in the Championship, whilst Newcastle would be getting a very good player in the process.

Like with the Maddison deal though, it’ll come down to money. There was a lot of back and forth in Maddison’s deal but it got over the line eventually, and a move for Barnes might seem a bit more straight forward with Newcastle looking like the clear favourites for his signature.

West Ham though have money with Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal looking like it’s in its final stages, so the Hammers could yet launch a late move and scupper Newcastle’s plans.

Barnes is certainly one to keep an eye on this month.