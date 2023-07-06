Midfielder eyed and more: The Stockport County transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Stockport County will be aiming for promotion from League Two next season after finishing 4th in the last campaign.

Stockport County were beaten in the play-off final by Carlisle United on penalties last term.

They have since handed boss Dave Challinor a new deal until the summer of 2026. The Hatters have so far delved into the transfer market to sign defender Ibou Touray and attacker Billy Chadwick and have been linked with a few names over recent times.

Firstly, Stockport are poised to sign goalkeeper Jacob Carney according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on Twitter. The North West club are in the hunt for a new stopper to compete with current number one Ben Hinchcliffe following Vit Jaros’ return to Liverpool after his loan expired.

Carney, who is 22-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Sunderland and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He was on the books at Manchester United as a youngster.

The Hatters are apparently casting their eyes over Dominic Gape in training at the moment, as reported by Football League World. The midfielder cut ties with League One side Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last month.

Championship outfit QPR have been linked with him recently, as per the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, as he has played under their manager Gareth Ainsworth in the past. The 28-year-old rose up through the ranks at Southampton before joining the Chairboys back in 2017.

Finally, Football Insider claim Nick Powell is training with Stockport at the moment. He is available after leaving Stoke City and is said to be on Wrexham’s radar, via The Sun.

The Crewe Alexandra academy graduate has made 340 appearances in his career to date and has scored 86 goals. He has previously had spells at Manchester United, Wigan Athletic, Leicester City, Hull City and Wigan Athletic.