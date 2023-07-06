Middlesbrough set to make second summer signing with deal agreed for 25-year-old

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a new shot-stopper after loanee from last season Zack Steffen returned to his parent club Manchester City. With Michael Carrick now short in numbers between the sticks, a goalkeeper seems to be a priority for the Teessiders.

The rumour mill has been churning out links to several goalkeepers, including the likes of Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow and QPR’s Seny Dieng, as well as a potential Riverside return for Steffen.

Although these pursuits may come to fruition over the course of the transfer window, Middlesbrough have turned their attention elsewhere for now. Football Insider report that the club are set to secure the signing of Glover on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old recently left Australian side Melbourne City at the end of his contract, and has reportedly already agreed terms with Boro and passed a medical ahead of making the switch.

A new number 1?

Middlesbrough currently have both Liam Roberts and Sol Brynn at their disposal, but the pair are yet to really be given a chance in the first-team fold. This could be the year in which they are thrown into the starting eleven, but only time will tell.

It is unknown whether Glover will be brought in as a back-up for a more experienced ‘keeper that they will purchase or loan in, or whether he will deputise as the new number one with Roberts and Brynn providing options as second and third choice.

Given Boro have been linked to experienced players such as Darlow, Dieng and Steffen in this position, it seems only natural to suspect they won’t be done in the transfer market when it comes to recruiting a new goalkeeper this summer.