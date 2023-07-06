Middlesbrough agree £2m deal to sign QPR man, says reporter

Middlesbrough have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng, reports Alex Crook.

Middlesbrough have been closely linked with Dieng, 28, this summer, with previous reports having claimed that the club had submitted a bid for the Senegalese international.

And now, talkSPORT reporter Crook has revealed on Twitter that Middlesbrough have agreed a £2million deal for Dieng who is the final year of his contract in West London.

Crook tweeted:

#Boro have agreed a deal worth around £2m with #QPR for Senegal goalkeeper Seny Dieng. Will replace #LCFC bound Zack Steffen as number 1. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 6, 2023

Dieng has so far racked up 116 Championship outings for QPR, with 29 clean sheets in that time. He’s shown glimpses of a Premier League-level goalkeeper in the past despite a contested last season at the club, though QPR struggled as a whole last time round.

Dieng will join Rob Dickie in leaving QPR this summer – Dickie joined Bristol City in a permanent deal earlier in the summer.

A blow for QPR

Dieng leaving is definitely a blow for QPR. But the club might be glad that they managed to offload him this summer as he was in the final year of his contract and looking unlikely to extend his stay.

He leaves as one of the better shot-stoppers of the modern era for QPR and Gareth Ainsworth will certainly need to replace him this summer.

The R’s boss will no doubt be hoping that some of the money from Dieng and Dickie’s sales can be put to use in the transfer market, though expect the club to focus more on loan and free signings.

For Middlesbrough, Dieng is a more than worthy replacement for Zack Steffen and signing him on a permanent deal will surely see Dieng boast the no.1 spot for some years to come.