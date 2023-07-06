Manchester City trio on radar and more: Leicester City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

James Maddison’s sale to Tottenham Hotspur has seemingly kick-started Leicester City’s summer transfer plans, with the Foxes hard at work in the market.

Enzo Maresca has already added Harry Winks and Conor Coady to his ranks this summer, but the next bit of major Leicester Cit transfer business looks set to be a player sale, with Harvey Barnes looking likely to follow Maddison out the exit door.

Several teams have been linked with the winger but it looks like Newcastle United are making the most effort to sign him this summer, with recent reports claiming that the Magpies have opened talks to sign the Foxes academy product.

Elsewhere, Maresca looks set to raid former club Manchester City for some new bodies this summer, with a handful of City names on his radar – two of them are Callum Doyle and Shea Charles.

Daily Mail say that Leicester and Southampton are both looking into a possible deal for City’s young defensive midfielder Charles whilst The Athletic are reporting that the Foxes fancy Doyle, who impressed on loan at Coventry City last season – he’s valued at £10million by City.

Another City man linked with a move to the King Power is goalkeeper Zack Steffen, and he’s recently spoken out on his links to Leicester City, telling the US media (via The Northern Echo):

“All my friends told me about this Leicester [report], but I haven’t heard anything from my agent.

“So my focus is just to get healthy and build a foundation of strength, and then whatever else the Lord has for me, I’ll let him plan out.”

The last name being linked with Leicester in the past week is released Aston Villa youngster Arjan Raikhy, with the Foxes battling a number of lower league EFL clubs as well as Wolves.

And there’s a number of names who have been linked with Leicester, but who in the last week have seen their links to the King Power played down.

Chelsea’s Cesare Casadei is one, with Fabrizio Romano saying that Chelsea would prefer to sed him on loan to a Premier League or Serie A club.

Leeds United and Leicester were linked with AZ defender Milos Kerkez who is now in talks with Bournemouth, whilst Jeonbuk Hyundai struker Cho Gue-sung looks set for Danish side FC Midtjylland, despite interest from Leicester and other teams in the Championship.

A busy month lies ahead then, with a number of names on the Foxes’ radar.