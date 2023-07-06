Manchester City man linked and more: The Southampton transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Southampton are having a subdued summer transfer window so far, with the Saints looking like they want player sales before player signings.

Southampton have some big names looking set to command big transfer fees this summer. But so far, there’s no real movement on the transfer front.

Romeo Lavia is perhaps the name closest to leaving St Mary’s. He has a number of Premier League suitors and the latest on him is that Liverpool have pulled out of the race to sign him this summer.

And it’s reported elsewhere that Lavia wants to play for Arsenal. FootballTransfers say that the Belgian wants to join Mikel Arteta’s project at the club, despite interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

Another Saints name in transfer headlines over the past week is Tino Livramento. He’s wanted by Chelsea and Newcatsle United but reports have claimed that the Magpies could back out of the race to sign the Englishman due to Southampton’s £30million asking price.

A move to Chelsea would reportedly see Livramento return to Southampton on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

And the last name being linked with a summer exit is Duje Caleta-Car. Reports coming out of Europe say that French giants Lyon are keen on the Saints centre-back.

In terms of potential signings, Southampton are still being linked with a number of Swansea City players, and the latest names said to be on Russell Martin’s radar are Swans centre-backs Nathan Wood and Ben Cabango.

Other names like Joel Piroe and released Swansea left-back Ryan Manning continue to be mentioned alongside Southampton this summer.

And lastly, Daily Mail say that Southampton and Leicester City are both keen on signing Manchester City’s young defensive midfielder Shea Charles.

There’s plenty of work for Martin to do this summer and time still before the start of next season. But the Saints’ season opener v Sheffield Wednesday next month will quickly come around and if the south coast club don’t get the bulk of their transfer business done before then, it could be a slow start to the season.