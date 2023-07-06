Ipswich Town man linked and more: The Derby County transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Derby County are busy preparing for another season in League One as they eye promotion under Paul Warne.

Derby County missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the last campaign after losing away at Sheffield Wednesday.

They have so far delved into the transfer market this summer to sign centre-back Curtis Nelson, left-back Callum Elder, winger Joe Ward and goalkeeper Josh Vickers. The Rams have been linked with a few other names recently too.

Firstly, they were said to have made a loan bid for Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni along with Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers, as per the East Anglian Daily Times. However, he has now linked up with Leyton Orient instead.

Derby have been linked with a swoop for Rotherham United striker Connor Washington with Football Insider claiming he is on their radar. In this latest update, the Millers’ boss Matt Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser: “We’re aware of the rumours. Rumours will always happen because of the Derby connection. That’s something we can’t hide away from. We’ve not had any contact from anyone.”

The Rams are believed to be keen on Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo as they aim to bolster their attacking options, according to Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter, but the Tractor Boys are not interested in selling him at this stage. He scored 21 goals in all competitions last term to help Kieran McKenna’s side win promotion to the Championship.

Youngster Charlie Lindsay is on trial at Pride Park following his departure from Rangers, as per the Daily Record. He played 33 times for the Gers’ B team last season in the Lowland League.

Finally, Derby are reportedly eyeing a swoop for Blackburn Rovers striker Jack Vale according to Football Insider. Third tier rivals Blackpool are also in the frame for his signature.