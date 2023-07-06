‘I probably would have…’ – Simon Jordan has his say on Daniel Farke’s Leeds United deal

Leeds United have appointed Daniel Farke on a four-year deal.

He replaces Sam Allardyce, bringing an end to what was a rather painstaking managerial search for Leeds United. But the Whites can now gear up for the 2023/24 season with a Championship-proven boss at the helm, with plenty for the former Norwich City boss and his new recruitment team to do before the September 1st transfer deadline.

But talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes that Farke should’ve been handed a three-year deal instead of a four-year deal. As quoted by MOT Leeds News, the former Crystal Palace chairman said:

“I don’t think it really matters what contract you give somebody, because at the end of the day you’re going to put mitigation clauses in there anyway. So if he stinks the place out, you’ll have a deal that will compensate you for having to pay a proportion of his contract up.”

He continued:

“I probably would have looked at a three-year deal, because I think that is the sort of space that would give people enough opportunity to feel that they’re going to be given a chance, and not too much opportunity to give too much comfort or too much economic benefit from not achieving in the short term. Because the aim is to get out of the Championship at the first instance.”

Farke is best known for his time at Norwich City. He spent more than four years at the club and won promotion from the Championship twice – in 2019 and 2021 – with he and the Canaries developing a reputation for being ruthless Championship competitors in that time, but toothless Premier League competitors.

Four years of Farke

A four-year deal isn’t often given to new managers. But it shows the faith that Leeds United have in Farke and in what he can bring to the club in the long run.

Like Jordan says though, if Farke doesn’t work out then there’ll be ways for Leeds to back out of the deal and bring in someone else, though it’s hard to see such a proven Championship boss failing at such a big club.

It’s going to be difficult, for sure, but if Farke can quickly put his own stamp on the side this summer then Leeds will surely be title contenders in the Championship next season.

It’s a big month ahead with plenty of outgoings expected, and perhaps needed before the club can really start to look at player signings.