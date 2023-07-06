Hull City snap up young defender after Huddersfield Town exit

Hull City have snapped up young defender Ajay Weston following his departure from fellow Yorkshire club Huddersfield Town, as announced on their official club website.

Hull City have signed the prospect on an initial one-year deal, with the club holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that.

Weston, who is 18-years-old, was released by the Terriers at the end of last season and has now found himself a new home in the Football League on a free transfer.

The Tigers’ website reads that he actually had a spell on trial with the East Yorkshire outfit during the past campaign and they have now decided to land him on a permanent basis.

One for the future at Hull City

Hull could see the defender as one for the future at the MKM Stadium. The likes of Jacob Greaves, Brandon Fleming and Keane Lewis-Potter have risen up through the academy and into the first-team over recent times, with the latter securing a switch to the Premier League with Brentford last year, which shows the club does provide a pathway into senior football.

Weston, who mainly operates a left-back, started his career at Cheltenham Town before switching to Huddersfield as a youngster. He then featured heavily for the Terriers at various youth levels, mainly the Under-19s, and has now been rewarded with his first professional deal elsewhere.

Hull fought back from 3-0 down against Galatasaray on Wednesday night to win 4-3 in their first pre-season clash since heading over to Istanbul last weekend as they prepare for Liam Rosenior’s first full campaign at the helm.

They have so far delved into the transfer market to sign striker Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City and the addition of Weston shows they are keeping one eye on the future too.