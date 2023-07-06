Fabrizio Romano: Manchester City attacker set to sign for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough in permanent deal

Middlesbrough are set to sign Manchester City youngster Morgan Rogers on a permanent deal, says Fabrizio Romano.

Rogers, 20, is a product of the West Brom academy. He joined Manchester City in 2020 but he looks set to leave without ever making a first-team appearance for the cub.

He’s spent time out on loan in the past few seasons with the likes of Lincoln City, Bournemouth, and Blackpool – he spent last season at Blackpool where he made 20 Championship appearances, scoring once and assisting once.

Now though, Romano has revealed on Twitter that the attacker is set to sign for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

Romano says that Rogers is undergoing a medical now and that the relevant paperwork will be signed today.

Understand Manchester City 2002 born winger Morgan Rogers is set to leave the club to join Middlesbrough, permanent deal in place. Done deal. 🔴 #transfers Rogers, undergoing medical tests now as paperwork will be signed today. pic.twitter.com/mrXT1N8VrF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Rogers looks set to become Middlesbrough’s third signing of the summer after Boro have brought in Daniel Nkrumah and Alex Gilbert on permanent deals.

A good move?

Rogers is definitely a player with potential. His best spell so far was with Lincoln City in the 2020/21 League One season where he scored six and assisted two in 28 League One outings, but he’s struggled since.

He was down in the pecking order at Bournemouth and he was then playing in a poor Blackpool side, so those spells may not be representative of the potential that he has.

But playing for a new and permanent side, and an exciting one in Middlesbrough will surely bring the best out of Rogers who is a very technically-gifted attacking player, who can play in a number of roles.

Middlesbrough’s summer plans are really stepping up now, with the club clearly focussing in younger players and on permanent deals too.