Cheltenham Town, Morecambe and Cambridge United eyeing Scottish Premiership striker

The Scottish Premiership attacker is attracting plenty of attention from the Football League ahead of next season.

Guthrie, who is 30-years-old, only joined his current club last year and scored once in 19 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign.

He still has a year left on his contract at the Tony Macaroni Arena but Football Insider claim he is a wanted man down the border in England.

Cheltenham, Morecambe and Cambridge in transfer battle

Cheltenham could see Guthrie as someone to replace forward Alfie May this summer. They are facing a real battle to keep hold of their main man now the transfer window is open and will need to start thinking about potential replacements if he is to head out the exit door.

Cambridge are League One rivals with the Robins and finished in 20th place last term after avoiding relegation on the final day. The U’s will need to bolster their attacking options to avoid another year of struggle under Mark Bonner.

Morecambe are preparing for life back in League Two after their relegation from the third tier and may have identified Guthrie as someone to fill the void left by Cole Stockton’s departure to Burton Albion. Derek Adams remains in charge of the Shrimps and they will be aiming for an immediate promotion.

Guthrie is an experienced player and has played 369 games so far in his career, finding the net 82 times. He has previously played for the likes of Accrington Stanley, Welling United, Forest Green Rovers, Colchester United, Stevenage, Bradford City and Port Vale, as well as having a spell in RoundGlass Punjab for a couple of years.