Charlton Athletic closing in on released Coventry City man, talks at an advanced stage

Dabo, 27, made 29 second tier appearances last season with the Sky Blues reaching the Championship play-off final.

Unfortunately for the former Chelsea youngster, he missed the penalty to send Luton Town to the Premier League and just a few days later he was a free agent.

Dabo had four seasons at Coventry City gaining huge experience in both League One and the Championship. The right-sided defender has had a couple of injury issues in the past few years, but he would be a valuable asset to most clubs at this level.

Charlton Athletic are looking to mount a top six push in the third tier after a tough couple of seasons and it appears they want Dabo to join their squad this summer.

Talks are reportedly at an advanced stage meaning this deal may be closer to completion than we think.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

A point to prove

Dabo hasn’t had it easy over the past few months and the series of events which saw his time at Coventry City come to an end will surely motivate him when he moves onto pastures new this summer.

The Addicks would be a solid destination for Dabo. He’s likely to get regular minutes at a level he knows he can compete above and beyond.

It could be the perfect opportunity for him to spark his career once again and for that reason this could be a great move for both parties.

The 27-year-old will be eager to get into a new club and with the new season starting in less than a month, it would be ideal if any deal is wrapped up sooner rather than later.