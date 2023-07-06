Championship names linked and more: The Middlesbrough transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Middlesbrough now have two new signings over the line this summer, with Alex Gilbert having joined Daniel Nkrumah in signing for Michael Carrick’s side.

And there looks to be a few more closing in on a move to Middlesbrough this summer with the closest perhaps being Rav van den Berg.

The Northern Echo say that Boro have agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old Dutch centre-back, who currently plays for PEC Zwolle.

And Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera is another who looks like he’s close to move to the Riverside. Reports in the past week have revealed that Middlesbrough look set to beat a number of clubs to his signature, including Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City.

After that, it’s just transfer rumours for Middlesbrough, with one report yesterday linking he club with QPR duo Chris Willock and Seny Dieng – the latter has already been linked this summer.

A report on Evening Standard‘s transfer blog yesterday claimed that Boro had entered into talks to sign the QPR duo, but Teesside Live soon after shut down links to Willock.

And the same report from Teesside Live also moved to shut down reports linking Middlesbrough with Yuri Roberto – reports in Brazil had claimed that Boro had entered into talks to sign the Corinthians striker.

The last name linked with Middlesbrough in the past week is former Spurs goalkeeper Tom Glover. TEAMtalk say that Boro have held talks with the 25-year-old shot-stopper who’s just been released by Melbourne City.

Lastly, and in the only bit of outgoing transfer news for Boro, it’s said that Marc Bola has emerging interest from Turkish outfit Samsunspor this summer.

After a slow start to the summer then, Boro’s plans seem to be getting well underway, with some exciting names being linked with potential moves to the Riverside this summer.