Burnley man linked and more: The Hull City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Hull City played their first pre-season friendly of the summer on Wednesday evening against Galatasaray as they prepare for Liam Rosenior’s first full campaign in charge.

Hull City fought back from 3-0 to beat the Turkish giants 4-3 after goals by Benjamin Tetteh, Cyrus Christie, Regan Slater and Oscar Estupinan.

The Tigers have delved into the transfer window to land Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan. They have been linked with a few more signings recently too.

Firstly, Hull are said to be keen on QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng, according to Football Insider. However, HullLive have since poured cold water on the speculation and claim he isn’t on the radar.

Burnley stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has emerged as a potential alternative option for the East Yorkshire outfit between the sticks. Reporter Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon page (via Football League World) that he is being eyed by Rosenior’s side along with fellow Championship club Swansea City.

Bournemouth’s Mark Travers has also been mentioned as an option by talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook on Twitter, with Millwall also credited with an interest. The Tigers are in the hunt for competition for Matt Ingram following Karl Darlow‘s return to Newcastle United after his loan at the MKM Stadium expired.

It is no secret that Hull have been looking to bring back Darlow. HullLive suggest they are pursuing other targets though with the 32-year-old attracting attention from a host of other teams.

Finally, the left-back position has been identified as an area that needs strengthening after Callum Elder was allowed to head out the exit door. It appears that that vacancy will be filled by Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Vinagre, with HullLive reporting he is ‘closing’ in on a loan switch after spending the last campaign with Everton.