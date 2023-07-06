Blackburn Rovers set to sign young striker after Brighton pull out of transfer chase

Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Rochdale’s young striker Igor Tyjon, according to The Secret Scout.

Tyjon is only 16 years old, but this summer he’s been linked to some top Premier League clubs after impressing at youth level for Rochdale.

Recent reports revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion were in talks to sign the striker with the Seagulls having looked set to beat Newcastle United to the signing.

Now though, The Secret Scout has revealed on twitter that Championship side Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Tyjon on a permanent deal from Rochdale.

🚨 Brighton have decided not to peruse Igor Tyjon. #BHAFC U16 Striker is now set to sign at Blackburn Rovers 🔵 #Rovers https://t.co/x0QssUDFuq — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) July 6, 2023

Tyjon looks set to become Rovers’ fourth summer signing with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side having already signed Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad, and Arnor Sigurdsson all signing.

Expect Tyjon to link up with Rovers’ youth teams at first, though.

Rovers’ pull…

Blackburn Rovers looks like a very attractive place for players of all ages to go and play.

Tomasson has completely changed the make up of the club and their summer transfer business so far is representative of that change, with Rovers wasting no time in readying themselves for another promotion push next season.

They missed out last time, perhaps owing to their inactive January transfer window. But Director of Football Gregg Broughton is quickly making amends for that this summer and the signing of Tyjon is another exiting one for Rovers.

He’ll no doubt be a player for the future and Rovers fans will be keen to see how he progresses. But the club could do with another striker for the first-team after losing Ben Brereton Diaz, and finding a prolific one in time for next season could be difficult.