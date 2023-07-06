Blackburn Rovers man told he can leave on loan with Derby County and Blackpool interested

Vale, 22, made just 15 Championship appearances for Blackburn Rovers last season. In what was his debut campaign in their senior side Vale struggled to find form in the league, but did contribute to three goals in two separate cup competitions.

Those stats suggest the striker’s development would be best suited out on loan where he can find his form before returning to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s squad ready to challenge their starters.

The former Wales youth international has a contract at Ewood Park running until 2025 meaning even if he does go out on loan this summer Vale will still have time to make a mark on Rovers’ Championship side.

It seems a move to the third tier is on the cards with Football Insider reporting that talks are underway with an agreement expected in the ‘next weeks’. The Rams and the the Seasiders are said to hold interest.

1 of 20 What is the name of Sunderland's home ground? Roker Park Stadium of Light Arena of Light The Den

Got what it takes?

Vale spent part of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at National League side Halifax Town where he featured in ten league outings and only scored one goal.

However, while glimpses of his quality haven’t been consistent enough to succeed at a senior level as high as the second tier, his youth performances continue to give fans hope that he can eventually end up a key asset to have.

In the Premier League 2 Vale made 53 appearances and scored 24 times, assisting a further 12. These sort of numbers aren’t registered by someone with no potential it just seems to be taking sometime for Vale to adapt.

A year at either Blackpool or Derby County would have Vale in a side pushing the boundaries of promotion in the third tier. He would likely get a fair amount of game time in either squad, but a strong start to the season is crucial to really make the position his own.

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up and if his new boss can help the 22-year-old find his feet in League One.